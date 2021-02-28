New travel advisory issued in UAE

UAE has issued a new travel advisory for all residents. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in UAE has issued the new travel advisory on Sunday.

As per the new announcement, all residents must take a pre-travel PCR test depending one their destination. All UAE citizens must register in the Twajudi service before their travel.

The ministry also said that after reaching the destination, all residents must monitor their health. They must also seek help from authorities as they notice any symptoms like high body temperature, coughing, sneezing, difficulty breathing, loss of sense of taste or smell, etc.

Also, a negative PCR test is needed before returning to the UAE. If a person shows Covid symptoms on landing in the UAE, he/she will be isolated and evaluated at the health centre in the airport.