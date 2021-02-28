Zoom trial during surgery; Doctor Scott shocks the courtroom

Can you ever imagine a doctor attending zoom call while performing a surgery? The same has happened with Doctor Scott Green. He attended a zoom trial during a surgery. The call has left the judge, others and now the netizens in shock.

Dr Scott Green appeared in the Zoom trial wearing his surgical scrubs and a mask as a patient was undergoing the procedure off camera. This unusual scene took place in the courtroom of Sacramento Superior Court Commissioner Gary Link. He was shocked and unimpressed at the scene. He expressed his disagreement to proceed the trial. But the doctor seemed to be okay and he told to go ahead with the trial while performing the surgery.

Shocked on seeing the zoom call, a court clerk asked Green if he was in an operating room.”I am, sir. Yes, I’m in an operating room right now. I’m available for trial. Go right ahead,” the doctor replied and continued with his work.

Link asked, “So unless I’m mistaken, I’m seeing a defendant that’s in the middle of an operating room appearing to be actively engaged in providing services to a patient. Is that correct, Mr Green? Or should I say Dr Green?”. He also added, “I do not feel comfortable for the welfare of a patient if you’re in the process of operating that I would put on a trial notwithstanding the fact the officer is here today.”

But nothing could stop Green from performing the surgery. Instead he assured the court that he was available for the trial, saying, “I have another surgeon right here who’s doing the surgery with me, so I can stand here and allow them to do the surgery also.”

Link on the other hand said that he felt it inappropriate. He further said that he’ll come up with another date. To which Green said, “I apologise, Your Honor, to the court. Sometimes, surgery doesn’t always go as…”

The commissioner said Green that it is good to keep people healthy. But he said that they are all concerned about the welfare of the patient based lying there. The case was rescheduled for March.