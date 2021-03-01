Last date for filing of GST returns extended

The union government has extended the last date for filing of GST returns. The Finance Ministry has extended the due date for furnishing of the Annual returns GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for the financial year 2019-20. The last date has been extended to March 31. This is the second extension given by the government. The deadline was earlier extended from December 31, 2020, to February 28.

“In view of the difficulties expressed by the taxpayers in meeting this time limit, Government has decided to further extend the due date for furnishing of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for the financial year 2019-20 to March 31, 2021 with the approval of Election Commission of India”, said a statement issued by the Finance Ministry.