Popular actress joined BJP

Popular Bengali film actress Srabanti Chatterje joined the BJP. Srabanti Chatterje joined BJP on Monday in the presence of BJP West Bengal state president Dilip Ghosh and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

“We welcome Srabanti Chatterjee to our party. People from various walks joined the BJP today,” said Dilip Ghosh. Srabanti Chatterje said that her aim is to convert Bengal into ‘Sonar Bangla’ and this is a new journey. She also said that her role model is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and she joined BJP for the development of the state.

As assembly elections in the stats is nearing many celebrities has joined BJP. West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 02.