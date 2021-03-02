US support for Saudi Crown Prince…. Know more!!!

Washington: The United States supports the Saudi Crown Prince. The United States has said it will not impose sanctions on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. State Department spokesman Ned Price said he wanted to improve relations with Saudi Arabia. The Biden administration is working to improve US-Saudi relations without severing ties. Ned Price also said that the implementation of decisions such as the current imposition of sanctions would affect US influence in Saudi Arabia.

Following the release of a report by US President Joe Biden on the involvement of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, there has been widespread debate internationally. U.S. Secretary of State Blinken has confirmed that Washington will not take action against Mohammed bin Salman. This was followed by a protest.

However, the United States has imposed sanctions on 76 Saudi nationals in connection with the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi. The United States has banned those associated with Mohammed bin Salman, but has not taken any action against him alone. Activist Andrea Prasov has said that this undermines US credibility.