BJP allies AGP and BTR to share seat; Central Election Commission to meet today

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the Assam allies of Bharatiya Janata Party, nearly finalised their seat-sharing for the Assembly polls ahead. The sharing formula came after a long discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda. The Central Election Committee of the BJP, which also includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to meet today to approve the first list of candidates for the polls.

A mutual agreement has been reached on “99 per cent” of the seats at the high-level meeting. The meeting was attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam BJP chief Ranjit Dass, AGP president and state minister Atul Bora, UPPL chief Pramod Boro, and state BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Shah’s residence in Delhi.