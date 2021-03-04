Gulf country eases Covid-19 restrictions

A gulf country has eased Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the country. Oman has announced this. The Supreme Committee in Oman has said that movement of individuals and vehicles will not be banned in the country.

The Supreme Committee in Oman has ordered to close all commercial activities across all governorates from from 8pm to 5am, starting March 4 to March 20. Only fuel stations, health institutions and private pharmacies are exempted.

”The decisions of the Supreme Committee in charge to deal with COVID-19 about the closure of all commercial activities in all governorates of the Sultanate will come into effect Thursday between 8pm to 5 am. The decision excludes fuel stations, health institutions and private pharmacies, and the committee’s decision does not include the movement ban of individuals and vehicles”, said a statement issued by Oman News Agency.