India Vs England 4th Test: England bowled out at 205

In cricket, the hosts England were bowled out at 205 runs in the fourth test at at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad . India has scored 24 runs losing one wicket. India trails by 181 runs. India has lost the wicket of Shubman Gill. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara batting for the team.

Earlier, England has won the toss and opted to bat first. For India Axar Patel picked four wickets for 68 runs. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets for 47 runs. Mohammed Siraj took two wickets for 45 runs. For the visitors, Ben Stokes scored 55 runs while Dan Lawrence scored 46 runs.

India need a win or a draw to book a slot with New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final. An England win would put Australia into the decider at Lord’s in June. In that case, Australia will face its trans-Tasmanian neighbour New Zealand.