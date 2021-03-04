Know which Indian city tops the list of cities in ease of living

New Delhi: The city of Bengaluru has bagged the number one position in the Central Government’s ease of living Index 2020. It considered 111 cities with a population of over one million and a population of less than one million. From this, Bengaluru deserves the distinction of being the city that offers the best living environment.

Bengaluru is followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore, and Greater Mumbai. The national capital, Delhi, is ranked 13th on the list. Srinagar is behind. The list was released by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Shimla tops the Ease of Living Index for cities with a population of less than 10 lakh. Bhubaneswar is second and Silva is in third place. Other cities on the list are Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, and Gurgaon. Muzaffarpur tops the list of 62 cities with a population of less than 10 lakh. The Ease of Living Index is based on the assessment of living standards and various activities for urban development.