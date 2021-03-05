Fire safety norms not followed; Surat Municipal Corporation seals 36 hospitals

The fire department of Surat Municipal Corporation sealed 36 hospitals in the city for not following fire safety norms.

The fire department had launched a drive to check whether the hospitals in the city have installed fire safety equipment. A total of 12 hospitals were sealed in Varachha zone. Since March 4, the drive was carried out in all seven zones of the city.

“Apart from 36 hospitals, we have also sealed over 120 shops which did not follow fire safety measures. These hospitals had earlier given us an affidavit that they will install the fire safety equipment but failed to do so. Today we have again taken an affidavit from these hospital owners that if they failed to install fire safety equipment, we are liable to take legal actions against them” Deputy Chief Fire Officer D H Makhijani said.