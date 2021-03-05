India Vs England 4th Test: ‘Team India’ in strong position

in cricket, the ‘Team India’ is in a strong position in the fourth and final test against England at the at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India has scored 294 runs by losing 7 wickets in the second day of the test. India now has a lead of 89 runs. Washington Sundar on 60 and Axar Patel on 11 were at the crease.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has scored century for the team which helped India to reach this score. Pant has scored 101 runs from 118. His play included 13 fours and 2 sixes. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar had a 113-run partnership for the seventh wicket. For India, Rohit Sharma scored 49, Ajinkya Rahane scored 27. But Indian skipper Virat Kohli was bowled out for zero. Earlier on the opening day, England were bowled out for 205 in their first innings.

India need a win or a draw to book a slot with New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final. An England win would put Australia into the decider at Lord’s in June. In that case, Australia will face its trans-Tasmanian neighbour New Zealand.