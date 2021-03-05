You can easily get a loan of up to 5 lakh from Grameen Bank. Know more

We are all in financial trouble due to the present condition. Most people rely on bank loans to overcome such difficulties. In Kerala today there are different loan schemes in different banks. But Kerala Grameen Bank, also known as the local Grameen Bank, has come up with a new loan scheme.

If you take a personal loan of Rs 1 lakh, you only have to pay a monthly installment of Rs 1105. It has been announced that a loan of around Rs 5 lakh can be taken. K Harindran, Ernakulam Regional Manager, Kerala Grameen Bank, said that the loan is available to you at any branch of the bank. The Bank has regional offices at Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kalpetta, Malappuram, Kasaragod, Kannur, and Thalassery. So if you have any queries you can contact any office of Grameen Bank in Kerala.