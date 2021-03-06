Best cities to live in; Three cities in Gujarat made it to the list of 111 cities….

The Central Government has released the Ease of Living Index to find the best cities to live in. The list of 111 cities is divided into two categories, cities with a population of more than 10 lakh and cities with a population of less than 10 lakh. Three cities in Gujarat were included.

Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara were among the top 10 cities in the list. Ahmedabad is ranked third, Surat fifth and Vadodara eighth. The list is based on criteria such as education, health, hygiene, transportation, safety, economic development opportunities, green city and power consumption.

Ahmedabad came third in the list of easiest cities to live in with a score of 64.87. Ahmedabad scored 57.46 on living standards and 48.19 on economic sustainability.

Surat ranks fifth in the country in terms of Ease of Living. Surat scored a total of 61.73. Surat’s key scores are 57.96 for living standards, 30.29 for financial strength and 62.41 for sustainability. Surat is the second largest city in the country in terms of municipal performance. Last time, Surat was ranked 19th in the list of best cities to live in. But this year, Surat rose to fifth place.

Vadodara ranks eighth in the list with 79.50 points for standard of living. Advances in online facilities, smart lighting, education and health have helped Vadodara top the list.