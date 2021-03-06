Commodity Market: Gold prices surges marginally

The price of gold has surged marginally in the commodity market. For the last three days the price of gold had declined. The yellow metal has once again edged higher on Saturday.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has increased by Rs. 200 per 8 gram and reached at Rs. 33,360. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4170 up by Rs.25. On Friday, the price of gold has declined by Rs.240 and reached at Rs. 33,160.

In the international market the price of spot gold has reached at US dollar 1700 per ounce. The Multi Commodity Exchange is shut as it is Saturday.