India Vs England 4th Test: India win by innings and enter WTC final

In cricket, the ‘Team India’ has wrote a new history by defeating England by an innings and 25 runs on the third day of the fourth and final Test against India at Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Thus India has also won the test series by 3-1.

Earlier India were all out for 365 with a first Innings lead of 160 runs. Washington Sundar remained unbeaten with 96 runs. Axar Patel scored 43 runs. Washington Sundar and Patel shared 106 runs for the eighth wicket.

India has build a strong position in the match with the century scored by wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant. Pant has scored 101 runs from 118. His play included 13 fours and 2 sixes. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar had a 113-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

That victory against England means India finish the league phase of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship with a fine view from the top of the table ?#INDvENG | #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/rXFiKPXdB7 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

For England, James Anderson claimed three wickets while Ben Stokes and Jack Leach bagged two each. On the opening day, England were bowled out for 205 in their first innings.

By this victory India has entered the inaugural World Test Championship in New Zealand.