California: Disneyland, Universal Studios and other theme parks may reopen from April 1

California: Department of Public Health permitted to reopen theme parks and sports stadiums from 1 April 2021. Disneyland, Universal Studios, Magic Mountain, and other theme parks and sports stadiums can accept visitors strictly following the new rules set by the department.

Visitors would be permitted in limited numbers. Bookings will be restricted to local area residents. Indoor dining is not permitted. Masking is mandatory.

The decision to reopen amusement parks and other entertainment facilities was made as the coronavirus cases in California declined steadily from mid-January. In his statement, California’s health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said that it was the right time to reopen the state’s outdoor attractions.

Disneyland’s president Ken Potrock welcomed the decision to reopen the theme parks. In his statement, Potrock said Disneyland is looking forward to receiving guests with responsible Disney protocol implemented all around the world. With the reopening of theme parks, thousands of people would be back to work which would also help neighboring businesses and the entire community.

Disneyland was closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Disneyland had to lay off thousands of its employees as it was also troubled by financial problems due to the closure of the parks.