Dual airbags mandatory for passenger cars from April 1

The Central Government has made front passenger airbags mandatory for all new cars coming into the market from April 1. The order was issued on the recommendation of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety. The cars currently on the market have until August 31 to sell. After that, they can also be sold only after attaching the front passenger airbag.

Earlier, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that airbags were mandatory irrespective of the price of vehicles and there would be no compromise on safety features. Airbags for drivers are mandatory from July 1, 2019. The apex court recommended that an airbag be made mandatory for the driver and not for the co-driver as it could cause serious injury or death in accidents. So the new order makes the airbag mandatory for the co-driver traveling with the driver in the front seat. Safety features such as speed alert, reverse parking sensor, and seat belt reminder are now mandatory in newer cars. As a result, car prices are expected to rise from April.