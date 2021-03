Water supply will be affected in these areas on March 8 and 9: Check details

Water supply will be affected in some areas in the national capital. This was announced by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Water supply will be affected on March 8 and 9.

DJB informed that water supply will be affected in villages of Bawana, Sultanpur Dabas, Pooth Khurd, Barwala, Majra Dabas, Chandpur, area under ward 35 Kanjhawala, ward 36 Rani Khera and adjoining areas from March 8 evening to March 9 morning.

The water supply will be affected from March 8 to March 9 in Ravinder Rang Shala, CRPC Complex, Police Wireless, Old Rajinder Nagar, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and WEA areas.