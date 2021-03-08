Houthi militants launches drone, missile attack targeting Saudi oil port and Aramco

Houthi militants in Yemen had launched drone, missile attack targeting Saudi oil port and Aramco. The Iran backed Houthi militants attacked a major oil port and Aramco residential area with explosives laden drones and ballistic missiles.

Houthi militants targeted “petroleum tank farm” at Ras Tanura Port using drones. Later the rebels launched missile attack targeting Saudi Aramco’s residential area in Dhahran. The Iran-backed militia had fired 12 explosives laden drones and two missiles. The missiles targeted Jazan in south-west Saudi Arabia, about 50 kilometers from the Yemen border.

The Arab coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed the drones and missiles. No causality, injuries’ or damage to property were reported. ” As the missile targeting the Aramco site was shot down, it “resulted in scattered debris that fell in close proximity to civilians and civilian objects,” said ministry spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki.

The Houthi militants backed by Iran has been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia. On Saturday, Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed two explosives-laden drones launched by Houthi militants targeting Khamis Mushait and Jazan in Saudi Arabia. The coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden UAV launched by Houthis targeting civilians and civilian objects in Khamis Mushait on Friday morning. The Royal Saudi Air Force intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi militia on Thursday to target civilians and civilian objects in Jazan.