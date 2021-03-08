Major road will be closed for two weeks in this gulf country

A major road closure announced in a gulf country. Muscat Municipality in Oman has announced the road closure. Al-Bayda Street near Baushar Health Center will be closed till March 21. The road is closed for maintenance work.

“Muscat Municipality notes the total closure of Al-Bayda Street – near Baushar Health Center – from Saturday, March 6 until Sunday, March 21, with the aim of re-establishing the damaged part of the road. The Municipality asks road users to take caution and take precautions with alternative roads and follow the instructions shown on the site”, said a statement issued by the Muscat Municipality.