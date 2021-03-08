Rhea Chakraborty shares Women’s day message; fans pour in love and support

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020. The space left by him remains unfilled. The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence. Even after several months, the reason behind his sudden demise is mysterious. His father filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others. Later she was taken into judicial custody by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and was released after 14 days.

All this while Rhea has been keeping it low-key on social media and otherwise. When she was taken into custody, many a people slammed out at her but there were people who supported her. They do believe that she is innocent in the case.

Rhea and Sushant began dating in April 2019. They kept the relationship under wraps. Following his death, Rhea confessed about their relationship. From the time she lost her boyfriend, she was not active on social media. But today is an exception. She has shared a photo of herself holding her mother’s hand and that has gone too viral.

Rhea penned a strong message along with the post. “Happy Women’s Day to us..Maa and me .. together forever … my strength, my faith, my fortitude – my Maa#love #faith #fortitude#strength#mother#womenempowerment” the actress wrote.

Fans commented and showered their immense love for the actress. For the uninitiated, Rhea had earlier disabled her comment section and has now enabled it with limited comments. One wrote, “Welcome back beautiful.” “Stop blaming her. She is innocent. She didn’t do anything. She had already suffered a lot,” wrote another. One more wrote, “Welcome back always with you.”