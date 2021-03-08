TMC candidate joins BJP hours after being replaced from the candidate list

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress’ candidate in the Habibpur constituency has recently joined the BJP. Sarala Murmu has been joined the BJP hours after being replaced from the TMC candidate list. She was removed following the announcement of their candidature following the speculations that she might join the BJP.

After the list was declared, Sarala Murmu even tried to meet Mamata Banerjee to request that her seat be changed. Instead, Pradip Bhaskar was declared the candidate here. Within hours, Sarala Murmu reached the BJP stage and accepted membership. “This is primarily the reason why she has decided to quit the TMC and is planning to join the BJP. Apart from Murmu, 14 others, including Gour Chandra Mondal (Malda Zila Parishad president) and Amlan Bhaduri (TMC co-ordinator), are also planning to join the BJP,” a local TMC leader said.