Indian women’s team wins by nine wickets against South Africa. India came into the series with a win in the second match. Batting first, India was bowled out for 157 in 28.4 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Raut, who scored half-centuries, accelerated India’s victory. India lost Jemima Rodriguez by 9 runs. Smriti scored 80 runs and Poonam 62 runs. The pair put on 138 for the second wicket. Shabnim Ismail was the lone wicket-taker for South Africa.