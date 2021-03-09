New entry rules announced in Abu Dhabi

New guidelines for entering Abu Dhabi has been announced. Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has announced the new guidelines.

The ADPHC informed that residents included in some categories are exempted from taking PCR tests to enter Abu Dhabi. They also don’t need to take the additional PCR tests on day four and eight of entry. Volunteers in vaccine clinical trials and those vaccinated as part of the national vaccination programmes are exempted from taking PCR test. But they must have active icons (gold star or letter E) on contact tracing app Alhosn.

All others need to have a negative PCR test result received no more than 48 hours prior. They must take PCR tests on day four and eight of entry.