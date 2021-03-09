Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai cancels bus route

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has made an important announcement. RTA has cancelled a bus route and changed several others. RTA announced that the Dubai’s Bus Route C07 in Deira and Bur Dubai will no longer be available from March 10. It will be replaced with two new routes.

Route 5 will be introduced from Abu Hail Metro Station to Al Khaleej Street (opposite of Gold Souq Bus Station) via Union Metro Station and Baniyas Street, while Route 6 will operate between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and the Dubai Healthcare City via the newly opened dedicated bus lane of Khalid Bin Waleed Street and Oud Metha Bus Station. Route 5 in Deira and Route 6 in Bur Dubai will include all the stops previously served by the cancelled Route C07. RTA has also changed several other bus routes.

Here are the changed routes:

>> Route 28, which starts from Dubai Mall and ends at Lamcy Plaza, will now be terminating at the newly constructed Oud Metha Bus Station.

>> Route 367 from the Etisalat Metro station will pass through Al Rashidiya, Al Warqaa, International City, Dubai Academic City and Dubai Silicon Oasis. It will be rerouted to the Mirdif area in the direction of Mirdif City Centre.

>> Route C18, which starts from the Sheikh Rashid Colony, will now end at Oud Metha Bus Station instead of Lamcy Plaza.

>> Route F03, from Rashidiya to Mirdif, has been rerouted inside Mirdiff to serve additional areas.

>> Route F10, from Al Rashidiya to Al Warqaa via Mirdif, has been rerouted to pass through the Mirdif area in the direction of Mirdif City Centre.

>> Route F70 has been extended up to the newly opened Oud Metha Bus Station.

>> Route X23, previously terminating at Gold Souq Bus Station, has been curtailed to be terminated at Al Ghubaiba Bus Station during peak hours and at Oud Metha Bus Station during off-peak hours.