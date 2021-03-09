“Saddened by the loss of lives”; PM Modi announces Rs. 2 lakh aid for families of fire victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the loss of lives in Kolkata fire. He announced an ex-gratia of ? 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased persons and an amount of ? 50,000 to those who were seriously injured.

At least nine people, including four personnel of the fire department, two Railway personnel and an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) died in the incident. Union Minister Piyush Goyal informed that the incident befell at a 13-storied-office building of the Eastern Railway in Kolkata’s Strand Road.

“PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of ? 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic fire in Kolkata. ? 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured,” PMO’s tweet read.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the site and announced a ? 10 lakh compensation and promised government jobs to one member of the deceased person’s next of kin.