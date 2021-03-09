UAE announces its decision on ‘Israa and Miraj’ holiday

UAE government announced its decision on ‘Israa and Miraj’ holiday. Public and private-sector employees in the UAE will not get a holiday marking Al Israa Wal Miraj in the year 2021. Isra Wal Miraj is expected to fall on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia announces incentives for Haj and Umrah sectors

Al Isra’a Wal Mi’raj is an Islamic holiday observed annually on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Rajab, according to the Hijri calendar. Al Israa Wal Miraj marks the night God took the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) on a journey from Makkah to Jerusalem, and then to heaven. The journey was made in a single night, hence the name.