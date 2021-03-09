“Women conquer UAE companies”; 80025 women proprietors stands out in the Arab country

UAE: Around 80025 companies in the UAE are reportedly owned by women. The report was released by the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics. According to the report, 24 percent of all firms in the UAE are controlled by women. 33.7% of women living in the UAE work in the areas of doctors, nurses, and technicians. If the health sector alone is taken into account, the report says that 64% of the population is female.

As per the reports,46% of women work in the IT sector. The number of women graduating is also developing every year. There are nine women in the UAE cabinet. 362687 women have joined universities this year for higher studies. 63% of women in the country have completed their training and are preparing to enter the media soon. Women also hold insurance companies and other administrative positions. The UAE is executing great paces towards gender equality. The report was published on the event of World Women’s Day.