Chinese company Vivo is back as the IPL title sponsor….

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is back as the title sponsor of the IPL cricket tournament. The sponsorship agreement between the BCCI and Vivo was suspended during the India-China border conflict.

Vivo officials said the decision to suspend the sponsorship was made last year after consultation between the company and the BCCI.

“The whole situation has got better now, and overall the situation is better. I think it’s appropriate that Vivo is back as the IPL title sponsor. Our old agreement remains the same and we continue to abide by all the terms of the previous agreement, ”said Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India.