‘One-sided story’; Kangana Ranaut on Meghan Markle’s interview about monarchs

Actor Kangana Ranaut calls Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey about the royal family a “one-sided story.” Kangana’s response comes as a slap against the revelations made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview.

The interview had been doing the rounds on social media since the pair revealed some controversial points about the royal palace. With her response, the ”Queen” star Kangana became the first Indian celebrity to react to the sensitive points of the whole controversy.

Kangana shared a collage picture in her twitter that featured all the members of the royal family. She penned a a note alongside the picture, where she focused on the greatness of Queen Elizabeth.”For the past few days, people gossiped, judged, online lynched a family based on one sided story at the cost of a family, I never saw the interview as saas, bahu, sajish type stuff never excites me” the note read.

Kangana also added that the Queen might not be an ideal mother-in-law, wife, sister, but said she is a great Queen. “She carried forward her father’s dream, saved the crown better than any son could have. We can’t play every role to perfection; it should be enough if we excel at one. She saved the crown. Let her retire like a Queen” she added.