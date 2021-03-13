Promised to marry off to a good family; girl sold for Rs. 50,000

In yet another shocking incident, a girl was sold for Rs 50,000 by a couple on pretext of marriage in good family in Badaun. The victim from Shahjahanpur district was sold to a man in Badaun. Three were arrested by the cops including the buyer of the girl as the girl herself filed a complaint.

The incident took place in Gadia Hardopatti village, Badaun. As per a report, the village resident Rajveer bought the girl for Rs 50,000. Manju Devi the resident of the same village of victim and Krishnapal promised the woman to marry her off to a decent family. After convincing her, they brought her to Badaun. Later the duo bargained and sold her for money. Manju is the resident of the same village as the victim.

The victim did not like how Rajveer treated her and realised that she was sold by the two accused. She then approached police and lodged a complaint against the three. Police have filed a case against three accused and sent them to jail.