Woman files complaint asking compensation of 1 cr for delivering non-veg pizza instead of veg

Deepali Tyagi, a resident of Delhi, has approached the Consumer Court seeking compensation of Rs 1 crore for giving a non-vegetarian pizza to a vegetarian woman. The case is against the American Pizza chain. The incident related to the case will take place on March 21, 2019. The woman said that the woman who ordered the vegetarian pizza got a non-vegetarian and she recognized it only after eating it.

After hearing the complaint, the pizza outlet officials apologized and promised to give the whole family a vegetarian pizza for free. However, the woman said that her actions violated the customs of her religion and that is why the case is going ahead. The woman alleged that she had to perform several poojas to cure the evil of eating meat and that it cost lakhs. The woman has demanded Rs 1 crore in damages for causing financial loss and mental distress. The Delhi District Consumer Court has sought a reply from the company. The next hearing is on March 17.