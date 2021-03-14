Gulf country introduces new reforms in labour laws

A gulf country has introduces new reforms in the labour laws. The new updated will provide more freedom to expat workers in the country. Saudi Arabia has launched new labour laws.

As per the new labour laws, expatriate workers will now be able to have job mobility and the freedom to enter and exit the Kingdom without the need for an employer’s permission.

As per the new labour law which will come into effect from Sunday, the expat workers will be able to transfer to other jobs upon the expiry of their work contract without the need for their former employer’s approval. Expat workers will be able to travel outside Saudi Arabia, upon submitting an application, with an online notification to the employer without the need to seek prior permission.