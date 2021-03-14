Night curfew imposed in the district

The district administration has imposed night curfew in Latur district in Maharashtra. The night curfew was imposed as the coronavirus cases increased in the district. The curfew will remain in effect between 8 pm and 5 am in the district. Only emergency services were allowed to open during the curfew hours.

The district administration has further announced that all the weekly markets will remain shut till March 31 in view of the rising infections.

Meanwhile, the state health department has informed that Maharashtra has reported as many as 16,620 new Covid-19 infections and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 8,861 people were discharged in a day, pushing the total recoveries in the state to 21,34,072. There were around 1,26,231 cases active in Maharashtra.