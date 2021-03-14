South Africa beat India by 7 wickets

In cricket, South Africa defeated India by 7 wickets. India scored 266 by losing four wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. An unbeaten 104 by Punam Raut and her century partnership with skipper Mithali Raj 45 helped hosts to score 266 for four in the stipulated 50 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur scored a blistering 34-ball 54 and Priya Punia made 32. Earlier, South Africa won the toss and chose to field.

Lizelle Lee (69), Laura Wolvaardt (53), Mignon du Preez (61) and Lara Goodall (59 not out) shone as the visitors completed the task in 48.4 overs for an unassailable 3-1 lead in the rubber.

South Africa leads the five match -series 2-1. The dead rubber fifth ODI will be played at the same venue in Lucknow on Tuesday.