State government issues new COVID-19 guidelines

Maharashtra state government has issued new Covid-19 guidelines. The new guidelines were imposed as a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases were reported in the state. The guidelines will remain in force till March 31 .

As per the new guidelines, all Cinema Halls (Single Screens and Multiplexes)/ hotels/ restaurants to operate on 50% capacity. No entry will be allowed without proper wearing of masks. Also there must be temperature measuring devices to ensure no one with fever gets an entry. Adequate hand sanitisers to be kept at various convenient locations.

The government has also banned all social/ cultural/ Political/ Religious gatherings. Not more than 50 people will be allowed to be present only for the purpose of weddings. Not more than 20 people will be allowed to be present for the purposes of the performance of last rites.

All offices except related to health and other essential services shall work with 50% of attendance.