UK royal palace hires an external law firm to inspect Meghan Markle bullying allegation

Buckingham Palace intends to give the investigation on allegations that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, during her term as a frontline royal with Prince Harry in Britain may have bullied her staff to an external law firm, a British media reported on Sunday.

The investigators will check the ‘bullying’ case by collecting accounts of the witnesses and royal aides’ testimonies to ascertain the allegations made against Meghan. The inquiry, unlike the ‘private’ one that the Buckingham Palace plans to start in case of racism allegations made by Markle, will be official and public, the network reported. Also, the sources reported that the Sussexes will be banned from partaking in the inquiry and Harry’s wife Meghan will not be allowed to speak to the investigators during the inquiry.

A legal complaint was registered by the former press secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Jason Knauf in 2018 against Markle, claiming bullying and harassment of royal staff members. Knauf was the most private advisers of Meghan during her 2-year stay at Kensington Palace. “Senior people in the household, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House knew that they had a situation where members of staff, particularly young women, were being bullied to the point of tears,” She told. In acknowledgment to the bullying allegations, Buckingham Palace had responded saying: ‘We are very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article.’

However, a spokesperson for Sussexes, although, defended the bullying accusations on behalf of Meghan, rejecting it as “a smear campaign.” She cast distrust on the “unsubstantiated claims” saying that the period of the contention was properly placed when Meghan and Harry have opened up about their life trauma as royals in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. She added, Meghan, who devoted her life towards building empathy through social service, was “grieved and traumatized” by such allegations.