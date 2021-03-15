Violence; Myanmar’s junta imposes martial law in Yangon townships

Myanmar’s junta imposes martial law. The law is imposed in the two densely populated Yangon townships after at least 18 protesters were killed in one of the deadliest days since the February 1 coup.

The violence on Sunday brings the number of people killed in mass protests to around 100. The junta has been vindicating its power grab by alleging widespread electoral fraud in November’s elections, which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide. As per the media reports, Yangon’s massive Hlaing Tharyar township and the neighbouring Shwepyitha township is placed under martial law.

The junta “gives administrative and judicial martial law power to the Yangon regional commander… to perform security, maintain the rule of law and tranquility more effectively” said an announcer. Police and soldiers have been staging near-daily crackdowns against demonstrators, using tear gas and firing rubber bullets to end the anti-coup protests.

Last day, the police and soldiers clashed violently in Hlaing Tharyar township. Those who used cut-out trash cans as shields managed to rescue some demonstrators wounded when the security forces opened fire. “I can confirm 15 have died,” a doctor told adding that she treated about 50 people and expects the death toll to climb. Residents who hid at home heard gunshots throughout the day.