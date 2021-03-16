3 dead as plane crashes into car on roadway

3 persons lost their lives as a plane crashed into a car travelling in the road. The incident took place near the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines in Florida. The two onboard the six-seater plane and a young boy in the passenger’s’ seat of the SUV died on the spot, while the boy’s father is in a serious condition at the hospital.
A woman and a boy who were in the car were transported to a hospital in serious condition. The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff. North Perry Airport caters to private and charter flights and has four runways, the longest being 3,350 feet.
Post Your Comments