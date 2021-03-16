3 dead as plane crashes into car on roadway

3 persons lost their lives as a plane crashed into a car travelling in the road. The incident took place near the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines in Florida. The two onboard the six-seater plane and a young boy in the passenger’s’ seat of the SUV died on the spot, while the boy’s father is in a serious condition at the hospital.

