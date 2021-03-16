Angry goat attacked a woman who tries to take selfie video. Watch the viral video

The video of a young woman being attacked by a goat while trying to take a selfie has gone viral. The video was posted on the ‘Thewildcapture’ Instagram page with the caption, “What could possibly go wrong?”. Shortly after the video went viral on social media platforms, netizens came out with a number of comments.

Many have commented that the next time you try to take a selfie with an animal, you should wear a helmet. Many who saw the video commented that whether the young woman may have been seriously injured. In this video going viral on social media, a woman is seen taking a selfie in the forest. At the same time, a goat is tied with rope at some distance and the woman is taking a selfie giving various expressions on seeing him. The tied goat is constantly looking at the woman and is moving back and forth. However, Suddenly comes towards the woman from behind and kills her very fast.