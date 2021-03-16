ICC bans two cricketers for eight years

International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned United Arab Emirates (UAE) players Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt from all cricket for eight years. They were banned after they were found guilty of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Their bans have been backdated to October 16, 2019 when they were provisionally suspended for attempting to corrupt games at the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 in the UAE. Both cricketers were found guilty of breaching Article 2.1.1 and Article 2.4.4 of the Anti-Corruption Code.

“Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar represented their adopted country, the UAE at the highest level in cricket. Naveed was the captain and leading wicket-taker. Anwar was the opening bat. Both had long international careers and were well versed in the threat from match-fixers. That they both chose to engage with this corrupt activity was a cynical betrayal of their positions, their teammates, and all supporters of UAE cricket. I am pleased that the independent Tribunal has imposed significant bans from all forms of cricket and this should serve as a warning to any cricketer who considers taking the wrong path”, said Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager.