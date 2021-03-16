Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled down by 31.12 points at 50,363.96. NSE Nifty settled at 14,910.45, down by 19.05 points.

The top losers in the market were Cipla, Tata Stee, L&T, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank and HDFC. The top gainers in the market were Asian Paints, Dr Reddy’s Labs, HCL Technologies, HUL and TCS.

The overall market breadth was neutral, with 1,466 advancing shares as against 1,497 declines, on the BSE. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with the smallcap and midcap indices ending higher. Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Financial Services declined, while IT, FMCG and auto indices gained.