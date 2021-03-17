Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia destroys drone targeting Saudi Arabia

The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed an explosives laden drone launched by Houthi militants in Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia. The booby-trapped drone launched from Amran Saudi Arabia was intercepted and destroyed on Wednesday.

The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has destroyed Sa’dah missile launchers and ballistic missiles in the north-western Yemen on Tuesday also.

The Houthi rebels had been using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi militants backed by Iran has been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia. On Saturday, Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed two explosives-laden drones launched by Houthi militants targeting Khamis Mushait and Jazan in Saudi Arabia. The coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden UAV launched by Houthis targeting civilians and civilian objects in Khamis Mushait on Friday morning. The Royal Saudi Air Force intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi militia on Thursday to target civilians and civilian objects in Jazan.