Central Election Commission approves pass for journalists

Kannur: The Central Election Commission has approved the pass for the journalists who had applied for the assembly election coverage. The pass was approved to 2484 journalists on polling day and 2133 journalists on counting day. Applications for the pass, which were submitted to the Election Commission through the Chief Electoral Officer through the IPRD, were approved.

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said that those who have been granted the pass on the day of polling can apply for postal vote through Form 12D if required. He said those who want postal votes should submit their applications to the concerned district information officer on the 17th itself.