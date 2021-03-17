“Dheere chalao”; A pargliding video of a young woman with eyes closed goes viral. See video

Para gliding is an area for those who like to try a little adventure. The video of the young man crying heartily while para gliding went viral recently. Another similar video is now going viral on social media. The video shows a young woman doing para gliding in Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh. The video shows a young woman crying out of control as she started flying, although it started peacefully. You can also hear she close his eyes in fear and urging the tandem pilot to descend.

The video captured on a GoPro shows the woman saying: “Hilao Matt (Please don’t move)”. As the pilot tries to change direction preparing to land, the woman is heard crying and saying: “Dheere chalao” (Go slow), with many jokingly asking if she thought she was in a car. Meanwhile, the pilot instructor tries to calm down her but to no avail.

WATCH THE VIDEO: