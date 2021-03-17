Indian women lose to South Africa by 5 wickets, concede series 1-4

In cricket, the India women cricket lose to South Africa in the fifth and final ODI at Lucknow. Thus the Indian eves has ose the series 1-4. South Africa defeated India by 5 wickets.

South Africa overhauled the 189-run target with 10 balls to spare with Mignon du Preez (57) and Anneke Bosch (58) scoring half-centuries. For India skipper Mithali Raj scored 79 off 104 balls while Harmanpreet Kaur retired hurt after scoring 30 before the hosts were all out for 188. Earlier India were bowled out 188 for 9 in 49.3 overs after South Africa opted to bowl first.