3 killed, 11 injured as roadside bomb hit bus

Three persons were killed and 11 wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees. The attack took place at 7:30 local time in Sar-e-Kotal area in the capital city of the country, Kabul. No militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Earlier on Monday, five civilians, including four women – one of them pregnant – and a child, were killed in an explosion in that targeted a bus carrying employees of two government ministries. As per security agencies, 144 people have been killed and 214 others have been wounded in different security incidents in the last 18 days.

The bombing comes on the day the Afghan government, Taliban and key countries, including the United States and Russia, gather in Moscow to push for reduction in violence to propel the Afghan peace process forward.