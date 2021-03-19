13 police officers killed in a criminal attack on police convoy

13 police officers were killed in an attack by group of criminals towards a police convoy. A group of armed criminals had attacked a police convoy in the Llano Grande district of the Coatepec Harinas municipality in Mexico. The victims included police officers and agents from the district attorney’s office.

“On late Thursday, a joint convoy of the security ministry and the prosecutor’s office of the state of Mexico was ambushed by a criminal group in the Llano Grande district of the Coatepec Harinas municipality. Currently, we have information about eight killed officers of the security ministry and five dead employees of the prosecutor’s office”, said spokesperson for the regional ministry of security .

This is the second biggest killing of law enforcement since October 2019. In 2019, 14 Mexican police officers lost their lives in an ambush in Michoacan.