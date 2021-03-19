Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai issues new advisory

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has issued a new travel advisory. RTA has announced that traffic will be affected in soame major roads in the emirate due to Amateur Tour for cycling.

” A delay is expected on Al Qudra Rd. between Al Qudra Rd. roundabout with Saih Al Salam St. (Last Exit roundabout) towards Emirates Rd. and Al Qudra Rd. roundabout leading to AKOYA Oxygen towards Al Qudra, tomorrow, 8 AM-10 AM, amid the second stage Amateur Tour for cycling… The cycling track in Al Qudra will also be closed from 7 AM until 6 PM. Please use alternative routes: Al Ain-Dubai Rd., Saih Al Salam St., and Lehbab Rd. to reach your destination”, tweeted RTA.

The authority has urged alternative routes for road users to reach their destinations on time, including the Al Ain-Dubai Road, Saih Al Salam Street, and Lehbab Road.