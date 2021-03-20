Dubai Health Authority announces important decision

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced an important decision. The DHA has announced that

hospitals in Dubai can resume elective and non-urgent surgical procedures. Hospitals and one-day surgery centres can resume elective and non-urgent surgical procedures from March 21.

DHA has earlier suspended these surgeries due to Covid-19. DHA suspended these surgeries to help authorities manage the cases of Covid-19 and ensure the preparedness of health facilities.

But all hospitals must retain inpatient and ICU beds for Covid-19 patients “wherever necessary”. Last week, it has been announced that private hospitals in the UAE can resume elective surgeries and other wellbeing treatments that were previously suspended.